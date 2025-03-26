Tata Steel World 25K raises Rs 29 lakh for charity; a celebration of running and the bliss of giving

Eastern India’s marquee road race is making a difference in many lives.

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, partnered by The Telegraph, has raised ₹29.91 lakh in charity, the organisers said on Friday.

The marathon was held on December 15. More than 20,500 people participated.

The ninth edition of the marathon has brought together over 30 NGO partners, alongside eight corporate donor-partners and a clutch of individual fundraisers. More than 220 corporate runners came together to raise funds for the NGOs.

The money will go to a bouquet of NGOs working in various sectors, from the education of marginalised children to championing the rights of the differently able.

The Tata Medical Center Trust, which raised ₹7,17,831, was the highest fundraising NGO. The funds raised at the event will help create additional infrastructure, said an official.

It was followed by Concern India Foundation, which raised ₹3,87,830, said the organisers. The NGO has been instrumental in helping to educate girls and children with disabilities in Bengal.

Fundraised: ₹7,50,004 for ‘Little Big Help,’ ‘Tata Medical Center, Kolkata,’ and ‘YODA’.

Rakesh Mitra, the chief financial officer of a hospitality chain, has raised ₹7,50,004, the highest individual amount.

The money he raised will go to Little Big Help, which works for vulnerable children and women in Bengal; Tata Medical Center Kolkata, providing cancer treatment to the underprivileged; and YODA (Youth Organisation In Defence of Animals), working to alleviate the suffering of animals.

Since its inception, the marathon has raised ₹4.68 crore for a range of causes, including health, environment, animals, education, human rights, skill development or community development, women’s empowerment, girl-child education, child abuse, and disability.

“Philanthropy is not about giving money but about solving problems. The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata embodies this philosophy, creating a platform where sports and social impact go hand in hand. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners, fundraisers, and donors whose unwavering support has propelled this mission forward,” said Debashish Ray Choudhari, CEO Impact360 Foundation, the philanthropy partner of the event.