Suvendu Adhikari warns ‘arrogant’ Trinamool of ‘imminent change’ in Bengal

With the names of Isaac Newton and rival politicians from the Left and India’s coalition era, Suvendu Adhikari, Bengal’s leader of Opposition, warned the Trinamool Congress of “imminent change” in Bengal.

“Buddha babu (late former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee) used to say we are 235. You have not even reached 235. What makes you so arrogant?” Suvendu asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking at a public meeting in Baruipur, South 24-Parganas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week ago, Suvendu’s convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool supporters while on the way to Baruipur, a part of which is represented by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. In the just-concluded session, the BJP lawmakers and the Speaker were involved in a battle of nerves. Suvendu, who had been suspended earlier, refused to attend the proceedings citing Banerjee’s alleged bias.

“Newton’s third law says, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. The Earth is round. Lakshman Sheth (former Haldia MP) had threatened to break my legs if I ever ventured to cross the river. Where is he today? Sushanta Ghosh (CPM leader from West Midnapore) has disappeared. Till ten years ago, people thought Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav will remain for ever. Their days are gone. Bhaipo (Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee) and company will not always be around,” Suvendu said in his address.

Suvendu and Abhishek have been bitter rivals during the former’s days in the Trinamool when he was a trusted ally of Mamata. Once an MP and Trinamool’s youth wing leader, Suvendu was removed from the organisational post after Mamata brought Abhishek into politics over a decade ago. Suvendu handled the transport portfolio in Mamata’s second term before making the switch to the BJP. In the 2021 Assembly polls, he defeated Mamata from Nandigram by 1,956 votes and was appointed the leader of Opposition, which further embittered the ties between two. Suvendu’s father, the veteran politician Sisir Adhikari and two other sons Dibyendu and Soumendu too followed the eldest Suvendu into the BJP fold, which prompted Mamata to brand the Adhikari clan as “gaddar.”

Hitting back at Mamata with the traitor taunt, Suvendu said she was the biggest traitor in Indian politics. “She was hospitalised when Rajiv Gandhi made her the youth wing head. She betrayed Rajiv ji. In 1998 when she had nowhere to turn to the late Atal ji (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) gave her shelter. She betrayed Atal ji. She has betrayed everyone,” Suvendu said.

Since his switch to the BJP, Suvendu has been relentlessly attacking the Trinamool establishment starting with the chief minister and her nephew as well as a section of the state administration.

“I remember Nandigram on March 14 (2007). Where are the IPS officers Arun Gupta, N Ramesh Babu and G A Srinivas? They have been dumped in the pages of history,” said Suvendu.

The IPS officers mentioned by Suvendu were leading the police force in East Midnapore when 14 villagers were killed while protesting against a land acquisition drive.

“Like these officers, those who are licking boots now will be punished,” said Suvendu.