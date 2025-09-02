Suvendu Adhikari seeks unanimous Bengal Assembly resolution to retain jobs of eligible SSC teachers

The leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday called for a unanimous resolution in the Bengal Assembly during its ongoing special session to retain the jobs of eligible teachers, as the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) had already released the list of 1,806 “tainted” appointees.

Adhikari’s demand is considered politically significant, as the BJP has been attempting to corner the ruling dispensation over the SSC scam during the three-day session, which was convened specifically to bring a resolution on attacks on Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, BJP MLAs took out a march on the Assembly premises, carrying multiple posters that demanded the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the SSC scam.

The session began on Monday. The resolution on the torture of Bengali-speaking people will be tabled on the floor of the House for a discussion on Tuesday, and the discussion will be held on that day and Thursday.

“The SSC has published the names of 1,806 tainted candidates. If we presume that is the actual number, then the government should have no problem publishing the names of eligible candidates. We want the government to bring a resolution to retain the jobs of those eligible teachers; we will unanimously support it,” Adhikari said after meeting a group of representatives of the eligible teachers who were appointed during the scam-hit 2016 SSC recruitment drive.

Since the SSC published the list of 1,806 allegedly tainted names, Opposition leaders have pointed out that the list is incomplete and that the number could be as high as 6,000 if the SSC releases the names of all ineligible candidates. Adhikari has said that although he also has doubts about the number, he wants to ensure safeguards for the services of eligible candidates.

“In a democracy, the ultimate authority lies with the elected representatives as lawmakers. If the state presents a list of eligible teachers, excluding the 1,806, we will support an all-party resolution in their favour. After that, let the government place this proposal before the Supreme Court. Let the state tell them that an unprecedented situation has taken place in Bengal, where ruling and Opposition members of the House have set aside political differences and passed a unanimous resolution to retain the jobs of the eligible,” he added.

The Nandigram MLA said he had sent a letter to chief secretary Manoj Pant, and Opposition chief whip Shankar Ghosh had written to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to move forward with the Opposition’s proposal.

The group of teachers, who have been agitating to demand their rightful jobs as eligible appointees, met Adhikari at the Assembly on Monday. They have been demanding unconditional reinstatement to their respective schools and have opposed appearing for the fresh examinations scheduled for September 7 (secondary level) and September 14 (higher secondary level).

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty said by demanding a joint unanimous resolution, Adhikari delivered a masterstroke against Mamata, who is likely to speak on the floor of the Assembly on September 4. Adhikari also demanded a discussion on eligible teachers on the same day.

“If the government does not respond to Adhikari’s demand, he can claim that the Mamata Banerjee government doesn’t support eligible candidates,” said Chakraborty.

Chakraborty described it as a masterstroke because the chief minister had apparently been successful in projecting the narrative that while her government was trying to save all jobs, Opposition parties like the BJP and CPM were attempting to

scrap them.

“Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said she will not let anyone lose their job. But after the SSC published the list, at least 1,806 have already lost theirs,” Chakraborty added.

Adhikari told representatives of the eligible teachers that if the government did not bring such a resolution, he would meet them on the evening of September 4 to discuss further course of action.

The Trinamool Congress, however, attempted to downplay Adhikari’s appeal.

“The government does not wait for which issue he (Adhikari) would support. The government will do what it thinks appropriate,” said state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.