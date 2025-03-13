Suvendu Adhikari asks for CBI probe over delay in death certificate of RG Kar rape-murder victim

Bengal’s leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday evening suggested the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe why the parents of the murdered post-graduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have not received their daughter’s death certificate more than seven months since her death.

“I would urge the CBI to look into the matter as to why the state government officials are reluctant to issue the death certificate and what is the fascination with the “brought dead” technicality. Is there a mountain under the molehill?” asked Adhikari.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari had declined from attending a meeting along with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home (police) portfolio, over the alleged destruction of evidence in the rape and murder of the 31-year old medico at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The victim was found on the morning of August 9 at the seminar hall of the chest department, where she had retired the previous night after prolonged work hours. A city court gave life sentence to the only accused in the case, a former Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

Adhikari on a post made on ‘X”, said, she was cremated in a hurried manner on August 9, 2024 hours after she was found dead.

“She was cremated (in a hush hush manner by the Trinamool leaders and Kolkata Police). Strangely, her parents haven’t yet got hold of her death certificate. They are running from pillar to post,” Adhikari wrote.

The victim’s father told The Telegraph Online, “We have been moving around like a shuttle cock from the borough office to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Swasthya Bhawan. No one is listening to us.”

The father, who had met Adhikari a number of times at the state Assembly and also at their residence in the northern suburbs of Calcutta, said they had not approached the leader of Opposition on the issue.

On the evening of August 9, a convoy under tight security provided by the Kolkata Police and reportedly under the strict watch of some Trinamool leaders was taken for cremation even before the FIR was lodged.

“The Swasthya Bhavan, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and RG Kar Medical College & Hospital are compelling them to go on an endless pursuit from one office to another and from one table to another,” Adhikari wrote.

He said the issuance of the death certificate was blocked under a technicality.

“The bone of contention is a weird "brought dead" technicality. The officials seem to be extremely cautious regarding this and are steering clear of it by passing the buck,” Adhikari wrote. “I would like to ask Health Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mayor Firhad Hakim, not to further harass her patients and see to it that they encounter no further obstacles while obtaining their daughter's death certificate.”

Citing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation rules, Adhikari said, in cases when dead bodies, death events of which have taken place in KMC area are disposed of in place outside KMC area, death certificates can be obtained from the KMC headquarters on the spot on production of copy of certificate of death issued by institution or physician and original cremation certificate.