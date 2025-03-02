Sutandra Chatterjee 'car chase' case: Accused harps on accidental collision 

Police on Saturday reconstructed the early Monday incident in which 26-year-old event manager Sutandra Chatterjee was killed after her blue Tiago turned turtle at Panagarh in West Burdwan’s Kanksa in the wake of an alleged chase by an SUV.

The police on Saturday brought Bablu Yadav, one of the accused persons and the SUV driver who was arrested on Thursday, to the refuel station of East Burdwan’s Pursha from where the alleged chase had begun. The two vehicles were also brought there.

According to the police complaint, Bablu’s white Creta allegedly chased Sutandra’s Tiago at breakneck speed on NH19 between Pursha in East Burdwan and Panagarh in West Burdwan across a 33km stretch leading to the accident.

Bablu at Pursha described what “exactly happened” on the fateful night. Police sources quoted him as saying the car accidentally collided with Sutandra’s car when it came out of the petrol pump towards the highway.

“Bablu told us his SUV accidentally hit the woman’s car and he tried to speed off. He told us he later realised the woman’s car was trying to overtake him,” said a

police officer.

The police said both cars collided twice between Pursha and Panagarh.

Bablu told the police that Sutandra’s car chased him as he entered Old GT Road in Panagarh. He said her car hit a roadside shop and a public toilet before turning turtle and she was trying to overtake him. He fled, fearing arrest.

The four persons who were with Bablu in the Creta are traceless.