The state rural development department has recently done a survey for an alternative route to connect the hill town of Kalimpong with NH10.

The initiative, sources said, has been taken in response to a longstanding demand of Kalimpong residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an old demand to have an alternative road, other than the existing one that connects NH10 with Kalimpong, for faster and smoother traffic movement. Recently, representatives of 30-odd organisations of the town submitted memorandums to the officials of the district administration and the GTA. It seems the state government has finally taken note,” said a Kalimpong resident.

Kalimpong is located around 66km from Siliguri. The principal highway that connects Kalimpong is the NH10, which also links the neighbouring state of Sikkim. From Teesta Bazaar, the highway heads towards Sikkim, while another road leads to Kalimpong.

A source in the department said the survey was conducted for a road to connect Kalimpong Bazaar via Komesi and till Bangey Bazaar and 27th Mile on the NH10.

“The survey was done for building an alternative road to Kalimpong from NH10. The survey team did a detailed study of the terrain, feasibility and challenges of road construction from Komesi to Bangey Bazaar and 27th Mile,” said an official.

“If this route is developed as an alternative highway, it will help Kalimpong get rid of traffic snarls, especially during monsoon, when traffic gets the most disrupted because of sudden and frequent landslides,” he added.

Usually, it takes two-and-a-half hours to reach Kalimpong from Siliguri. However, during monsoon, it takes twice the time to cover the distance due to landslides.

“This proposed route will cut the distance between Kalimpong to Siliguri by 10km and one can cover the distance under two hours,” said a source.

An administrative official said the department would soon submit its survey report. Once the road comes up, traffic snarls in and around Kalimpong will also greatly reduce, he said.