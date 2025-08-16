Sukanta Majumdar launches job app for youths amid migrant worker distress

Sukanta Majumdar, the Union minister of state for education and the department of the northeastern region (DoNER), launched a mobile app on Friday to help youngsters find jobs across

the country.

“Through this app, youths who need jobs can get details of various jobs available across the country. They can file applications for such jobs and will also get updates about the jobs,” said Majumdar, as he launched the app in his home district in

South Dinajpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The job aspirants can also get different information about the jobs. In due course, we plan to introduce AI to reply to the queries,” he added.

The launch of the app comes at a time when hundreds of migrant workers, including a section of educated youths, are returning from other states, alleging torture by the police and some locals.

BJP MLAs from the South Dinajpur district were present at the launch of the “Sukanta Majumdar” app. Students from different schools and colleges also attended the event.

“As of now, the app is compatible with Android cellphones. Gradually, it will be launched on other platforms. Along with job opportunities, students and youths can learn about various skill development trainings,” said a source.

Political observers said that at a time when the Trinamool Congress was exerting pressure on the BJP over the issue of migrant workers, Majumdar, who hails from a district where many workers returned, wanted to provide them with opportunities for jobs and skill development.

Majumdar said students and job aspirants from across the country could avail themselves of the benefits of the app.