Stopgap bridge ready: Open to traffic after mandatory administrative nod

The construction of a temporary bridge with Hume pipes over the Balason river at Dudhia on the outskirts of Siliguri is expected to be completed by Sunday, officials of the state PWD said on Saturday.

The structure, work of which is now in its final phase, is likely to be opened to traffic from Monday after mandatory approval from the Darjeeling district administration. Only light vehicles will be allowed on this temporary bridge.

“The pipe-laying work will be completed by Saturday evening. After that, bedding will begin, and by Sunday, the bridge will be ready for traffic,” said an official of

the PWD.

The opening of this bridge will restore direct connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik, after a gap of around 20 days.

On October 5, the iron bridge over the Balason river was damaged by the swollen river. Since then, direct connectivity has snapped between the hill town and Siliguri, around 52km apart.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Dudhia on October 7, instructing officials to put up a temporary bridge. Officials were asked to restore connectivity through the bridge within 15 days.

The PWD missed that deadline due to the festive season.

“Once the main construction work is over, we will inform the district administration about the final inspection. After receiving their approval, traffic is expected to begin from Monday,” the official added.

Since October 5, residents of Mirik and adjoining areas have faced difficulties in commuting to Siliguri and vice versa.

“It has been very difficult for us to get household essentials, medicines and food grains after the bridge collapsed. Residents recently built a bamboo footbridge. Once the new bridge opens, it will be a huge relief for the entire subdivision,” said Nar Bahadur Limboo, a resident of Bunkulung in Mirik.

After the collapse, commuters were forced to rely on transshipment at Dudhia. They were also using an alternate hilly route through Tingling, Belgachi and Putung to reach Siliguri. But from October 22, after an accident occurred on the route and claimed four lives, the administration stopped vehicles through the route.

“We hope the state government will also build a permanent new bridge over the Balason river,” said a Mirik resident.