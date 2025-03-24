SSB rescues senseless 11-year-old tourist; boy suffered altitude sickness on reaching Phalut

Prompt medical intervention by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) saved an 11-year-old tourist in Phalut, which is among the highest points in Bengal, on Sunday.

South 24-Parganas student Sakhya Das, suffering from high-altitude sickness in the inclement weather, lost consciousness on reaching Phalut.

According to sources in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), a group of six tourists from South 24-Parganas, accompanied by guide Shankhlal Tamang, travelled from Tonglu to Phalut via Sandakphu on Sunday. Among them was the 11-year old boy.

Phalut, located at an altitude of 11,800 feet, is around 21km from Sandakphu, the highest point in Bengal.

As soon as the boy felt sick, the group immediately rushed to the SSB border outpost at Phalut for help.

“The SSB team swiftly administered oxygen to the child, who regained consciousness within an hour and returned to stable condition,” said a source.

Despite its popularity among tourists, the Sandakphu trekking region along the Singalila National Park lacks proper healthcare facilities.

The nearest health centre, Sukhiapokhri Block Primary Health Centre, is 32km away, Darjeeling Sadar Hospital is some 58km from Sandakphu. Given the difficult terrain, the travel distance between Sandakphu and Sukhiapokhri is almost five hours.

GTA sources revealed that between May and December 2024, at least three tourists died from altitude-related illnesses in the area.

Dawa Gyalpo Sherpa, field director of GTA’s tourism department, praised the SSB for their timely response.

“We are working to set up essential medical facilities in the Sandakphu area,” Sherpa said.

“This incident is a reminder for all trekkers to acclimatise themselves properly, stay hydrated, carry medical supplies with them and prioritise their safety. Guides and tourists must both be well-prepared for high-altitude conditions,” he added.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also expressed his gratitude to the SSB personnel for their effective intervention in saving the life of the 11-year-old tourist.

“I am immensely grateful to our dedicated SSB jawans for their timely and professional response in ensuring the child’s wellbeing,” said Bista.