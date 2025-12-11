MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SSB arrests man with pistol near Nepal border while BSF seizes contraband on Bangladesh line

Security forces intercept an armed suspect in Darjeeling and uncover cough syrup tablets and liquor in separate border seizures as teams intensify vigil against cross border smuggling in North and South Dinajpur

Our Correspondent Published 11.12.25, 08:07 AM
Representational picture

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team guarding the India-Nepal border nabbed a person with a pistol on Tuesday night from a Darjeeling village.

Sources said that around 10.20pm, the team intercepted Rajabul Md at Ambari Hat in Maulani village under Darjeeling's Phansidewa police station area, around 12km from the Nepal border.

As the resident of Tyangrabar village of nearby North Dinajpur district was frisked, an improvised pistol and a round of live cartridge were found on him. The SSB seized his bike and phone and handed him over to the Phansidewa police.

Contraband

A Border Security Force team posted in South Dinajpur seized 525 cough syrup bottles and 2,000 pieces of painkiller tablets from Mandalpara and Prijpur near the Bangladesh border on Tuesday. The items were allegedly supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

The BSF nabbed Dinesh Barman, 50, of Kathandari, North Dinajpur, from Mitrabhati, a bordering village in the same district, on Tuesday, with 29 liquor bottles, which he allegedly planned to smuggle to Bangladesh. The BSF handed him over to Kaliaganj police.

