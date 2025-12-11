Darjeeling philatelist earns international honour for thematic collection on music

A Darjeeling philatelist has stamped his mark on the global stage.

Vivek Yonzone, 40, of Singamari won a “Vermeil Medal” at AUSVIPEX 2025, an international virtual exhibition of postage stamps organised by the Australian Philatelic Federation.

The Australian Virtual Philatelic Exhibition 2025, which began on November 27 and will remain open online till February 28, 2026, has drawn participants from across the world, right from Afghanistan to the US.

Yonzone, the only entrant from Darjeeling among several Indian participants, was honoured with the vermeil for his thematic collection “CHORDOPHONES – The Stringed Element of Music.”

His five-frame (80-page) exhibit showcases stringed musical instruments through stamps and other philatelic materials.

A 16-member jury selected Yonzone’s work for the award.

Through the stamps, Yonzone explored the history of stringed instruments, classifications, playing methods, production of sounds, its music and its association with the social and cultural aspects of the world.

Vivek Yonzone with his collection of stamps.

“The storyline was subdivided into nine major sections,” said Yonzone

The exhibits were to be classified in 19 broad classes. Yonzone competed in the thematic class.

With numerous district, state and national awards to his credit, this marks Yonzone’s second international recognition, the first being at Philex 2020 organised by the Bangladesh National Philatelic Association.

Beyond collecting stamps, Yonzone emerged as one of the region’s strongest advocates for philately, organising workshops in schools and collaborating with the department of posts for exhibitions.

Yonzone founded Alpine Philatelic and Numismatic Society in 2018 and has since hosted multiple exhibitions in and around Darjeeling.

“I am very happy with the latest win. This definitely motivates me to do more. Stamp collection is a very intellectual hobby and should be introduced to students at an early age,” said Yonzone.

At a recent exhibition, ALPINE 2025, Yonzone’s society encouraged students to write postcards, post them, and even handed out packets of stamps to help them start their own collections.