Spotted! Two snow leopard cubs at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling has welcomed two furry balls of joy.

Rare, a resident snow leopard, gave birth to two cubs last month.

Basavraj S. Holeyachi, the director of PNHZP, said: “The cubs were born in the captive breeding centre of the zoological park on April 13. Their parents are (male leopard) Namka and Rare. The new entrants have increased the number of snow leopards at the park to 13.”

The captive breeding centre of the park is located at Topgeydara on the outskirts of Darjeeling town.

He said that the cubs were kept under close watch, with constant monitoring by the park's vets. The newborns are in good health, he said.

“The cubs are doing fine and both are in good health. They are getting acclimatised in a separate enclosure. We have a plan to release the animals for public viewing after a few months,” the director added.

The 67-year-old zoological park, popularly known as Darjeeling zoo, is one of the major attractions for tourists who visit this scenic hill town.

It was established on August 14, 1958, and has earned global recognition for captive breeding and conservation of endangered animal species like snow leopard, red panda, Tibetan wolf and salamander, which are found in the eastern Himalayan region.

In 2022, the central zoo authority recognised the zoo as the best in India. “We are consistently working for the conservation of different animal species. The footfall of visitors has remained steady in the zoo for decades,” said a senior official at the PNHZP.