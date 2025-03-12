Speaker Biman Banerjee and Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari trade barbs on paper

Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday instructed the Assembly secretariat not to give BJP lawmakers any paper given to members in the House, as they tend to tear and toss them in protests.

In reply, the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, said the BJP would bring to the House their own stock of paper for the purpose.

Adhikari also threatened to move the Supreme Court against Speaker Banerjee over his alleged failure to take anti-defection action against a total 56 MLAs who defected to the Trinamool Congress since 2011, from various parties, accusing him of bias towards the Treasury benches.

The BJP members of the Assembly on Tuesday had tried moving an adjournment motion on the alleged communal tension in Bengal. Speaker Banerjee turned it down, saying this had already been discussed on the floor of the House.

The BJP legislature party started shouting slogans with an exaggerated tearing and tossing of papers presented to them in the House. To this, because this had become a bit of a habit for the Opposition MLAs, the Speaker instructed the secretariat against placing papers meant for MLAs on the desks of those from the BJP. This prompted further outrage from the saffron lawmakers, who staged a walkout.

“Rarest of rare, this… no papers for the Opposition MLAs, as a direct order from the Speaker. No problem, we will bring reams of paper from outside every day, to tear and toss if necessary,” said Nandigram MLA Adhikari, who promised protests and movements against the alleged prejudice of the Speaker against the Opposition.

Last month, Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs had been suspended for a month by the Speaker for tearing and tossing of papers in the well of the House.

On Monday, Speaker Banerjee suspended BJP MLA Dipak Barman for the rest of the session for a similar offence. Barman was protesting the Speaker's decision to have a marshal escort the BJP MLAs Manoj Oraon and Shankar Ghosh out of the House for sloganeering against the Speaker, in a move deemed rare.

On Tuesday, in the context of BJP MLA Tapasi Mondal, who was deemed to be an Adhikari loyalist but defected to the TMC on Monday, the East Midnapore strongman said Speaker Banerjee had failed to execute the anti-defection law to terminate the membership of 56 MLAs since 2011 for defecting to the ruling party.

“There is a matter before the Supreme Court regarding the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly, which will be heard on March 25. After that, we will take Speaker Biman Banerjee too, to the Supreme Court,” said Adhikari.