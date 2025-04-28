South eastern railway cancels special train services to Digha, TMC sees 'conspiracy’

South Eastern Railway (SER) has cancelled the Digha Special trains on Sunday in a sudden move citing operational challenges and a shortage of rakes. This announcement comes just as Digha prepares for a large influx of visitors ahead of the grand opening of the newly-built Jagannath Temple on April 30.

Slamming the decision, the Trinamool Congress said cancelling trains ahead of significant events has increasingly become a tactic of the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Digha-bound EMU special trains, announced well in advance, have been abruptly called off by @serailwaykol under clear political pressure. The same party that wears Hindutva on its sleeve now obstructs devotees from offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Digha, all for narrow, selfish gains,” All India Trinamool Congress posted on X.

“This temple is a new feather in Digha. It will be an international tourist attraction. Earlier there was nothing in Digha. We have made Digha gate, seven-km beach,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee told media persons on her arrival at the seaside town. “Those who built the temple have done a wonderful job. This is where spiritualism and communal harmony come together.”

Previously, SER had launched two special EMU services connecting Howrah to Digha and Panskura to Digha, scheduled to run daily from April 26 to May 4. As per the original timetable, the Howrah-Digha train was set to depart at 1:10 pm and reach Digha by 5:35 pm, with the return journey beginning at 5:45 pm and concluding at Howrah by 10:35 pm. Meanwhile, the Panskura-Digha service was planned to leave at 4:45 am, arrive at Digha by 7:25 am, and head back at 7:35 am, reaching Panskura by 10:20 am. These services commenced operations on Saturday as scheduled.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, railway officials announced that both special trains have been cancelled "with immediate effect until further notice," leaving many travellers scrambling to find alternative transportation.

The newly constructed Jagannath Temple, set to be inaugurated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday — coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya — is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across West Bengal and beyond. The abrupt cancellation of the special train services has, however, created uncertainty for many visitors planning to attend the event.