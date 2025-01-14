Solution supply, the problem: Despite red flags, Ringer's lactate from firm reached hospitals

The use of Ringer’s lactate (RL) manufactured by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals in government hospoitals had continued till very recently although many senior hospital authorities at a state-level meeting in March last year had flagged concerns about its potential health hazards for lactating mothers.

“One of the senior officials from a south Bengal medical college raised the issue of administering RL produced by this particular company during a meeting chaired by health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam in March last year,” said a senior health department official present at the meeting.

“This official, who is also a doctor, stated that his colleagues treating lactating mothers suspect there may be an issue with the Ringer’s lactate, as women who gave birth under different doctors’ supervision experienced similar health problems,” he added.

A source claimed that Nigam took the concern seriously and instructed his concerned officials to investigate.

“However, RL and other fluids manufactured by the same company were still supplied to hospitals, even 10 days before the tragedy at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital occurred,” another official added.

A new mother, Mamani Ruidas died on Friday at the Midnapore hospital. The RL manufactured by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals is believed to be its cause. Three ailing new mothers, given the same solution, have been shifted to SSKM hospital

in Calcutta.

Many in medical administration circles are questioning how the supply of RL manufactured by this company continued.

Asked, health secretary Nigam stated that after the meeting in March, the sample was tested and “found ok”.

“Testing was done, and it was found ok,” Nigam replied to a text message sent to him on Monday evening.

According to several officials, the use of Ringer’s lactate was not officially restricted, even after the Karnataka government banned RL manufactured by the North Dinajpur-based company. Six young women died in Karnataka’s Ballari in November, with the solution supplied by this company suspected to be the cause.

On December 10, 2024, the Bengal government ordered Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals to stop production following a raid in its factory by a team from Bengal along with drug control authorities from Karnataka and New Delhi.

A source indicated that the Bengal health department verbally advised against using RL or any other solution manufactured by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals in December after the raid.

However, supplies of the solution from the central medical store continued to state-run healthcare facilities unhindered for three weeks afterwards, many officials across government hospitals said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday put the onus on the use of the solution on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who holds the health portfolio, and health secretary Nigam. The Congress and the CPM demanded Mamata’s resignation as health minister.