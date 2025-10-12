Soldiers' bodies reach villages, emotions surge; thousands gather to honor brave martyrs

Kundira and Rukunpur, two remote villages in Birbhum and Murshidabad, respectively, saw massive crowds on Saturday paying their last respects to two para-commandos whose bodies were recovered on Friday in Kashmir.

The soldiers, on a counter-terror operation in Gadole forests of south Kashmir, had gone missing during a snowstorm on Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, senior army officials informed the family members of Sujoy Ghosh, 27, of Kundira village in Birbhum's Rajnagar, and Palash Ghosh, 38, of Rukunpur village in Murshidabad's Hariharpara, about the recovery of their bodies from the remote and rugged terrain.

On Saturday evening, army officers reached the two remote villages with the bodies of the brave duo and paid both gun salutes in front of thousands of villagers.

"Our village Kundira is small with barely 1,000 people. However, today (Saturday) at least 10,000 people came to our village to see Sujoy, who was very famous among us. As the crowd swelled, we kept his body in a football ground so that everyone could pay him their last respects," said Pradyot Das, a villager of Kundira and a marginal farmer.

Senior officials, politicians and administrative functionaries also visited Kundira for the gun salute accorded to the brave soldier.

The scene was similar in Rukunpur village of Murshidabad, 132km away from Kundira, where thousands came to see the body of Palash Ghosh for the last time.

"People from nearby villages thronged our Rukunpur as news of Palash's death spread in the area. Hundreds followed the van that carried Palash’s body. We were proud of him," said a villager of Rukunpur.

Villagers of Kundira said that Sujoy did a lot for his family. He was the main breadwinner, as his father was a marginal farmer.

"I have not only lost my grandson but also the person who took care of my family and my health. No one can fill the void left by him. However, we are proud that he sacrificed his life for the nation," said Sarat Ghosh, Sujoy’s grandfather, adding that he joined the army in 2018.

Palash joined the Indian army in 2009 and was posted in its para commando unit. After spending one and a half months on leave, he left for Kashmir 15 days ago. Since last Monday, his family lost contact with him. On Friday, the army found his body.

Palash leaves behind his wife Bulti and their two daughters aged four and two. His elder brother is a primary school teacher.

Palash’s father, Prasanta Ghosh, said: “My son was martyred for the country and my heart swells with pride. But when I look at his two little girls, I can’t stop crying. I don’t know how I will raise them or how long I will live. Palash had many dreams. He wanted to make at least one of his daughters an army officer. But nothing could be fulfilled. Everything is over.”