Solar panels to keep north Bengal’s swimming pools warm through winter

Longing for a dip in the pool, but the water is too cold for comfort?

Fret not. Swimmers in north Bengal will soon be able to enjoy water sports and hone their skills even during winter.

The West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency (WEBREDA) has drawn up a plan to join hands with Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College (JGEC) to use solar energy for heating the swimming pools located across the region in the near future.

In north Bengal, there are a number of swimming pools run by clubs and some agencies. However, as the temperature drops in the winter season, pools remain closed to swimmers.

“Discussions have been held with JGEC authorities so that they can come up with the technical support to use solar power to heat the swimming pools. Initially, a pilot project has been planned in a swimming pool that is run by a club in Jalpaiguri town,” said a source.

“In due course, the project would be implemented in all other such swimming pools located across the region so that swimmers can comfortably use the pools during winter months as well,” the source added.

On Thursday, Barun Roy, the additional chief secretary of the department of non-conventional and renewable energy of the state, visited the Muhuripara Vivekananda Sporting and Cultural Club in Jalpaiguri to check out their swimming pool and allied infrastructure.

Accompanied by administrative officials, Roy interacted with the swimmers and the club authorities.

Uttam Pal, the secretary of the club, said: “We had requested him to visit our place. He came to see our club and the infrastructure for swimming that we have in place."

Though neither Pal nor Roy elaborated on the latter's visit, sources said that Roy's department, along with the WEBREDA, has come up with a plan to install solar panels near the swimming pools in the region for heating.

“In case any club or organisation does not have adequate space to install the solar panels, they can approach the owners of commercial and residential properties in their neighbourhood for the space needed," said a source.

"A portion of the solar power can be provided to these properties free of cost, while the surplus power generated can be sold to agencies like the PowerGrid,” the source added.

“As of now, the plan is to start the pilot project and put in all efforts so that it turns out to be a success. Then, initiatives can be taken to replicate it in other pools,” the source further added.