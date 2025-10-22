Elderly woman dies days after stampede-like rush at Burdwan railway station

An elderly woman, who was among seven injured in a stampede-like situation that took place at Burdwan railway station on October 12, died at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening.

A police source said that Aparna Mondal, 67, a resident of Howrah, was among the seven persons who were seriously injured during the incident. Battling for her life for eight days, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday evening.

The source said that Mondal had come to a relative’s place in Nilpur area of Burdwan town. On October 12, she was at the railway station to catch a local train to return home (in Howrah). When the stampede-like situation occurred, she fell near the foot overbridge that connects platforms 4 and 5.

A source claimed that a local train had arrived at platform 4 while another train on the Sahibganj loop line was scheduled to arrive at platform 5, leading to a big rush on the foot overbridge that connected both the platforms.

Passengers who had to catch the train arriving at platform 5 started rushing to the bridge.

Those who had just got down from the train at platform 4 tried to exit the station using the samebridge.

“Amid the sea of people converging from two ends, one of the passengers fell down, and a stampede-like situation ensued,” a source said, adding that Mondal was among those grievouslyinjured.

After the incident, many daily passengers had alleged that although there were escalators on different platforms, they remained defunct on most days, forcing commuters to use the foot overbridge, which meant that the bridge was frequently crowded.