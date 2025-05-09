SMC panel to check food quality at eateries, drive to maintain standard and hygiene

The Trinamul Congress-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has formed a committee to check the city’s eateries and confirm whether such outlets maintain proper standards and hygiene while serving food to people.

The committee comprises representatives of the SMC, the district health department, and officials of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Gautam Deb said: “A committee has been formed to check if the eateries, hotels, restaurants and other food joints in the civic area are maintaining hygiene and food safety standards. The committee will regularly visit the eateries to confirm that the food people are having in Siliguri is safe.”

On Thursday, he met officials of the SMC, the enforcement branch of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, and excise and health departments.

“The state government’s food quality control laboratory is located at the Kisan Mandi in Salbari (on the outskirts of Siliguri). It is not operational these days. Along with the formation of the committee, we are taking steps to make the lab operational so that food samples can be tested,” the mayor said.

A source in the SMC said the committee would hold review meetings at least once a week and conduct surprise inspections at different food joints and eateries in all 47 wards to check if there is any violation of food safety measures.

“We often receive complaints that some eateries are not maintaining proper cleanliness and hygiene. We hear that the food has poor quality and is cooked in shabby and unclean kitchens. The committee will regularly visit these places,” said the source.

“Some food stalls on the streets near Jalpai More and Darjeeling More remain open till late at night. Those have to close by 10pm. Or else, we will not let such stalls run. Also, some pubs and bars stay open till late at night. It will not be allowed,” the source added.