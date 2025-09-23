MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Skeleton parts found in East Burdwan's Kalna, focus on missing youth for three months

"We have recovered a few parts of a human skeleton from a village in Kalna. We have sent them for osteological age estimation. If we receive any official claim regarding the body, we will send it for DNA testing," said East Burdwan police superintendent Sayak Das

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 23.09.25, 11:39 AM
A police staff carries the parts of the skeleton (in the nylon sack) from Kalna super speciality hospital to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Monday. Picture by Dip Das

A police staff carries the parts of the skeleton (in the nylon sack) from Kalna super speciality hospital to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Monday. Picture by Dip Das

Police recovered parts of a human skeleton from a wetland in East Burdwan's Kalna on Sunday evening, triggering claims that they might belong to a youth who had been missing for the past three months.

However, the police said the identity of the person could be confirmed after a DNA test.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have recovered a few parts of a human skeleton from a village in Kalna. We have sent them for osteological age estimation. If we receive any official claim regarding the body, we will send it for DNA testing," said East Burdwan police superintendent Sayak Das.

Arjun Ghosh, a resident of the Rajbanshi Para area in Satgachhia gram panchayat in Kalna, first discovered the human ribcage in a wetland while working for agricultural purposes. Later, he found a skull and a part of a leg a few meters away. He also noticed a bicycle partly buried in the slushy mud.

"At first, I had thought the ribcage belonged to an animal, like a dog. But when I discovered the skull and particularly the bicycle, I immediately informed the local panchayat member," said Ghosh.

The police collected all possible parts of the skeleton and sent them to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for further investigation.

Several residents claimed the remains might be of a youth who had been missing since July.

"We have received verbal claims from a few villagers. If we receive an official complaint, we will collect a DNA sample from the family members and verify whether there is a match," said a senior police officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Missing Person Skeletons DNA East Burdwan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata: At least 7 dead as record rain floods city, several areas waterlogged

Media reports confirmed that the deaths were reported from Beniapukur, Behala, Haridevpur, Ballygunge, Mominpore, Netajinagar, and Garfa.
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Tylenol, childhood vaccines reason behind autism, avoid over-the-counter pain killer

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT