Six candidates from BJP file nomination papers to contest Sikkim civic polls

The BJP fielded six candidates for the civic polls in Sikkim, and all of them submitted their nomination papers on the last day on Monday.

Srijana Chettri filed her nomination from the Diesel Power House ward of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation.

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In the Singtam Nagar Panchayat, Pempo Dorjee Lepcha submitted his papers from the Tadong ward, while Rajani Singh Cintury filed from the Pipal Dara ward.

In the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat in Pakyong district, Bhopal Baraily filed his nomination from the Mandi Bazar ward.

In Namchi district, Sangay Bhutia filed from the Upper Ghurpisey ward of the Namchi Municipal Council, while Naren Subba filed from the Dara Bazar ward of the Soreng Nagar Panchayat.

Congratulating the candidates, state BJP president DR Thapa said he was confident about their victory in the polls.

Elections to 63 wards of various urban local bodies in the state will be held on April 24, while the votes will be counted on April 25.

Asked about the limited number of candidates fielded, Thapa said the new reservation structure posed challenges in identifying suitable nominees.

However, he asserted that none of the party's candidates would withdraw and all would contest the elections.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has fielded candidates in all 63 wards.

Major opposition parties such as the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Citizen Action Party (CAP) have boycotted the elections over seat reservations and what they described as a partisan electoral process.

The SDF has alleged that the demographic composition of specific areas had not been considered while determining reservations.

For instance, in areas with a significant presence of other backward classes (OBC) communities, reservations have been assigned to other categories, it claimed.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 2, while the last date for withdrawal is April 4.