Singer Prashant Tamang's body reaches Darjeeling; hills recall how his Indian Idol win reshaped politics

The mortal remains of singer-actor Prashant Tamang were brought to his home in Darjeeling on Monday amid an outpouring of grief and reverence, marking the return of a cultural icon whose rise from a Kolkata Police personnel to a national celebrity reshaped the political consciousness of the hills.

Tamang, winner of Indian Idol Season 3, died in Delhi on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 43.

Officials said his last rites would be held in Darjeeling with full honours, as directed by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Arrangements are underway to receive his body and conduct ceremonial proceedings.

Calling his death an irreplaceable loss for the hills, B.K. Ghisingh, Assistant Director of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the GTA, said preparations were being made to receive Tamang's body "with dignity befitting a legend who carried Darjeeling to the world stage".

A procession carrying his mortal remains is scheduled in Darjeeling on Monday, followed by a condolence meeting and a Sarva Dharma Puja.

Artistes, political leaders and members of the public from across the hills are expected to pay their final respects.

"He was not just a singer. He became the voice and identity of Darjeeling," Ghisingh said.

While Tamang's musical success captured the nation’s imagination, it was his 2007 Indian Idol victory that left a lasting imprint on the socio-political history of the Darjeeling hills.

Securing the title with an unprecedented surge of public support, marked by millions of votes mobilised from across the hills and beyond, Tamang emerged as a powerful symbol of Gorkha pride and aspiration during a period of intense political churn in the region.

What began as a cultural campaign to support a local contestant on a national platform soon entered the political domain.

The mass mobilisation during the contest created a grassroots network that outgrew the television competition and provided a template for political organisation.

Political observers say the groundswell generated during Tamang's Indian Idol run proved to be a turning point in hill politics.

The cultural networks and fan clubs formed during the campaign gradually transformed into organised political units.

Bimal Gurung, who played a key role in mobilising public support for Tamang, channelled this surge of popular sentiment into a political force that eventually dislodged veteran leader and GNLF supremo Subash Ghisingh from the centre of power and ushered in a new political order in the Darjeeling hills.

The period following Tamang’s victory also saw heightened emotions in the region, particularly after an allegedly derogatory on-air remark by a Delhi-based radio jockey triggered widespread protests in Darjeeling and Siliguri.

The unrest deepened long-simmering sentiments over identity and recognition, adding momentum to the demand for a separate Gorkhaland land.

BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista described Tamang's death as a shock for the entire country.

"From serving as a police constable and singing in local orchestras to winning Indian Idol, Prashant Tamang showed how grit and self-belief can change destinies. He inspired generations and brought the Gorkha identity into national consciousness," Bista told reporters.

Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said Tamang’s journey had united people across political and social divides.

"His rise was a moment when the hills spoke in one voice. That legacy will endure," he said.

Darjeeling now prepares to bid farewell to a figure many regard not merely as an Indian Idol winner or a successful actor, but as a phenomenon whose voice helped redefine identity, aspiration and politics in the hills.

Police record statement of Prashant Tamang's wife

The Delhi Police have recorded the statement of the wife of late singer Prashant Tamang and announced that further action, including a probe, will be considered after the post-mortem reports are received, an official said on Monday.

The police received information about Tamang's death from a private hospital in Janakpuri, West Delhi. A team from the Sagarpur police station arrived at the hospital and initiated legal formalities.

Tamang, a resident of southwest Delhi, was brought to the hospital by his wife, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

"A post-mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death, and police are awaiting the report. Statements of Tamang's wife and relatives are being recorded. The family members have said that they do not suspect any foul play," a police officer said.

The officer added that the police received information from the private hospital and subsequently verified the identity of the deceased. "The post-mortem has been conducted, and further investigation is underway," he said.

Apart from his musical career, Tamang was also associated with the web series Paatal Lok 2, which added to his popularity.