Siliguri to protest RG Kar doctor’s death on Aug 9 with march, songs and street plays

Abhaya Mancha, a common forum of different apolitical groups, will organise a protest in Siliguri on August 9 to commemorate the first death anniversary of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta.

Biswanath Dutta, the convener of the Mancha here, said they would organise the protest in the city with the title ‘Tilottama Theke Tamanna, Bichar Ekhono Pelo Na (Tilottama to Tamanna, none got justice yet)’, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At 8pm, we will assemble at the Baghajatin Park. Then, a protest march will start from there and proceed through Kutcheri Road, Hill Cart Road and Sevoke More. It will converge at Hashmi Chowk (a prominent crossing in the city), where the participants will manifest their protests in different forms,” Dutta said on Wednesday.

He said that the participants would sing, recite, write slogans and perform street plays and skits at Hashmi Chowk. The event will continue till midnight.

“We appealed to people across the city to join the protests. Also, those associated with political parties can join the protest, but without their party banners and flags,” added Dutta.

Another organisation, named The Night is Ours–Siliguri, has planned a “Raksha Bandhan” programme at Hashmi Chowk on Saturday evening in memory of the doctor’s brutal death on August 9 last year.

On August 14, the group would hold a torch rally at midnight from Baghajatin Park, sources said.