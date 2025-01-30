Siliguri police seek to improve traffic

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police have taken several initiatives to improve traffic management in and around the city.

The initiatives will help curb accidents and ensure hassle-free traffic.

The initiatives include identifying accident-prone zones, installing speed breakers and guard rails, illuminating darker spots and regulating school buses on pocket routes.

“We will soon hold a meeting with those who run school buses in and around Siliguri. Some of the school buses reportedly travel in the city at high speed. This is unacceptable. School authorities will be asked to give necessary instructions to the drivers so that accidents can be avoided,” Siliguri police commissioner C. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the weeklong traffic safety campaign ‘Safe Drive-Save Live’ at Jalpai More, a prominent crossing in Siliguri.

The senior police officer also said the SMP had already held several meetings regarding traffic management on Eastern Bypass.

Mayor Gautam Deb had on Tuesday expressed concern over the rise in accidents on the 7km-long bypass that connects the northwest and southwest ends of the city. He held a meeting with senior officials of the SMP and the PWD to discuss the measures to improve traffic on the bypass.

“One of the major reasons for accidents on the Eastern Bypass is inadequate illumination. We have underscored the issue and recommended the installation of speed breakers in certain areas,” Sudhakar said.

Sources said the police would conduct a joint survey with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and the state public works department on the bypass traffic on Thursday.

“Plans have already been drawn up to identify theaccident-prone zones on the bypass, install moreguard rails to restrictspeed limits and exploreoptions for the constructionof speed-breakers basedon the survey,” said thesource.