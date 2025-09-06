Siliguri Police roll out anti-theft alarm network to protect markets before Durga Puja

Siliguri Metropolitan Police have rolled out a fresh initiative to tackle thefts and snatching incidents in the run-up to Durga Puja, when the city’s markets and jewellery shops remain crowded.

The SMP have joined hands with a private firm to install an anti-theft alarm system that connects jewellery shops and large business establishments directly to the police.

The move is expected to give traders a stronger sense of security and ensure faster police response during emergencies.

“We have taken up a pilot project under which the system is powered by a dedicated server set up at the Panitanki police outpost. Each participating shop will have to install the device at its own expense. At the time of a robbery attempt or burglary, a simple press of a switch at the shop will trigger an alarm at the outpost, alerting the police in real time,” said a police officer.

“The police will also be able to identify the exact shop from which the alarm has been sounded. Patrol teams can then rush to the spot,” he said.

Rakesh Singh, the deputy commissioner of police, inspected the new server room and described the initiative as a crucial step in ensuring business security ahead of the festive season.

“The alarm has already been fitted at a jewellery store. More shops and establishments would gradually be brought under the system,” he said.

Singh also urged traders to come forward and install the device, underlining that the safety of both property and people depends on swift reporting and response. “Such devices should also be installed in ATMs to prevent looting,” he added.

The plan to introduce such an alarm system follows a major robbery at a jewelry shop on Hill Cart Road in Siliguri earlier this year, where gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹12 crore were looted.

“The incident raised concerns about security in the city’s business hubs, prompting police to intensify vigilance. Since then, patrols have been increased around jewellery stores and other vulnerable establishments, particularly in the evenings,” said a source.

Incidents of loot and theft were reported in two other jewellery shops on the outskirts of Siliguri, and also in some ATMs of the city.

With Durga Puja only three weeks away, senior police officers have asked all police stations to step up surveillance. Patrol units now fan out across crowded markets after dusk. Shopkeepers are encouraged to install CCTV cameras.