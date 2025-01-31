MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Siliguri: Police rescue two runaway minor girls missing since January 25 from Gurgaon

The girls reveal that they were eleventh-standard students and had voluntarily left home due to mistreatment by their parents

Binita Paul Published 31.01.25, 06:22 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Two minor girls, originally from Siliguri, were rescued from Gurgaon, Haryana, on Wednesday.

The duo had been missing since January 25.

Sources said their parents had approached the police, saying the duo had gone missing. Police initiated a probe and traced the location of their cell phones to Sector 106 of Rajender Park, near the Anand Garden police outpost in Gurgaon.

They contacted Haryana police and Shakti Vahini, a national-level organization that works to combat human trafficking.

A police team from Siliguri reached Delhi on January 28 and initiated a rescue operation with the help of the Haryana police.

“Despite an intensive search that lasted till 2 am, the girls were not found at the identified location,” said Rishi Kant, a representative of Shakti Vahini.

The police team then checked the call records of the girls’ cellphones and found that the duo were in contact with one Ayesha Khan.

Soon, they traced Ayesha and during questioning, she revealed that the girls had stayed at the location for a while but had moved out.

“She disclosed that she had helped them secure a temporary accommodation. With her cooperation, the team continued their search and finally located the minors at a salon,” added Kant.

The girls revealed to Kant that they were eleventh-standard students and had voluntarily left home due to mistreatment by their parents.

“They were not victims of trafficking but left home under distressing personal circumstances,” he added.

