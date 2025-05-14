SMC to build awareness among residents of Siliguri to conserve the Mahananda river

The TMC-run civic board in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken the initiative to build awareness among residents of the city to conserve the Mahananda river that cuts through Siliguri.

For years, the rising pollution levels of the river and increasing encroachments along the banks and even portions of the riverbed have been flagged by environmentalists and river experts. The civic body, the administration and some other government agencies have taken certain steps but there hasn’t been any major change in the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Gautam Deb said on Tuesday that the SMC would host a number of events in the city, including the Mahananda riverbank, from June 5 to 8.

“We have taken an initiative to conduct a four-day awareness drive in Siliguri for the conservation of the Mahananda and rivulets which move through the city. On June 5, we will host ‘Chetanay Nadi o Prakriti’, an event where nature lovers, river experts, students and teachers will join,” he said.

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year.

The event would be held near the Surya Sen Park, which is on the left bank of the river falling under Siliguri ward 10.

After being voted to power, the civic board led by Deb carried out certain beautification works along some of the stretches along the embankment and imposed restrictions on the dumping of wastes into the river.

“But we need to make people aware so that they also take care of the river and rivulets. During the event (on June 5), experts will come up with suggestions for better conservation of the river and its importance in the protection of biodiversity,” the mayor added.

Added to it, the SMC will carry out a plantation drive. Over 100 saplings will be planted along the river bank. Also, a sit-and-draw competition would be held for students.

Sources in the civic body said it has taken another project for the rejuvenation of Fuleswari and Jorapani, two rivulets which flow through different wards of the SMC.

“Along with the state irrigation department, the SMC is jointly carrying out the project for which a sum of ₹10 crore would be held. Nets have also been fixed along the culverts and bridges of the rivulets to prevent dumping of waste into these water bodies,” said a source.

From June 5, the SMC will intensify its drive to prevent storage, sale and use of plastic carry bags in Siliguri. There is a complete ban on use of such bags in the city and yet such bags are not only used but indiscriminately disposed of.

“We will ensure that such bags are not available in markets,” the source added.

Documentation

The SMC board is also working on the documentation of the history of Siliguri and its surroundings. A committee of experts, which includes academics, thespians, writers, poets and NGO representatives has been formed for the task.

“Our neighbouring town Jalpaiguri has documented its historical background. So far, no such recorded documentation has been made for Siliguri. That is why we have decided on the documentation of Siliguri and its surroundings with expert help,” said Deb.