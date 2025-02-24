MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Siliguri Municipal Corporation starts revamp of Kanchenjunga Stadium for estimated cost of Rs 10 crore

During first phase, the money will be utilised for building four community halls, new offices of the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (the subdivisional sports body) and other sports associations, a new toilet block, as well as for sewage and landscaping

Bireswar Banerjee Published 24.02.25, 06:07 AM
Kanchenjunga Stadium

Kanchenjunga Stadium File picture

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started renovation work of Kanchenjunga Stadium of Siliguri at an estimated cost of 10 crore.

Mayor Gautam Deb said that the SMC is planning an overall facelift in phases.

During the first phase, 10 crore will be utilised for building four community halls, new offices of the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (the subdivisional sports body) and other sports associations, a new toilet block, as well as for sewage and landscaping.

“Elaborate plans have been made to give a facelift to the stadium. Presently, we are renovating the eastern side of the stadium,” said Deb.

The stadium, spread over seven acres in the heart of the city, can seat 27,000 spectators. It was once considered one of the finest sports infrastructures in eastern India, especially for football, after the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Calcutta.

The infrastructure of the stadium is deteriorating because of poor maintenance. The state sports department took charge of it in September 2021 through an ordinance. However, in April 2022 the onus was handed back to the civic board.

