Siliguri Municipal Corporation glare on 10 risky buildings, dismantles most of them

The Trinamool-run civic board in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) identified around 10 dilapidated buildings across the civic area and dismantled most of them, the city mayor said on Saturday.

“We have identified around 10 buildings in the civic area which were dilapidated or in dangerous condition. Most of these structures were dismantled by our department. We will continue the drive to avoid any accident in future,” mayor Gautam Deb said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor’s assertion comes at a time when some high-rise buildings were found inclined and standing in precarious conditions in different locations of Calcutta.

On Saturday, Deb conducted the 100th session of the “Talk to Mayor,” a weekly interaction programme with residents of the city over the phone. Since February 2022, when he assumed the mayor’s office, he has been regularly conducting this programme.

According to Deb, he received a total of 2,238 phone calls so far during the sessions. “We have managed to resolve around 87 per cent of the issues flagged by residents over the phone,” he claimed.

Deb said that the sessions would continue.

“We have introduced it to develop an interactive avenue with the residents so they can directly interact with the mayor and highlight their problems, demands and grievances about the civic services. We will continue it,” said the mayor.

On the occasion of the 100th episode, the session was held at an open dais at the SMC premises. Usually, it is conducted in the conference hall.

Deb attended 45 phone calls and interacted with students and people in general residents from the dais.

Ranjan Sarkar, his deputy, and some other councillors of SMC were present at the event.

During the interaction, the mayor heard out traffic-related problems and also told students that the civic body would carry out afforestation and introduce free coaching for entrance exams.

“I will shortly resume Manusher Pashe Chalo (visits to municipal wards for interactions),” he added.

Footpath drive

The SMC held an anti-encroachment drive at the Kutcheri Road area of Siliguri on Saturday. Employees of the civic body cleared makeshift stalls on footpaths to facilitate easy movement of pedestrians.

On Friday, a similar drive was held at Nivedita Road near Champasari. The SMC will take steps to rehabilitate displaced vendors, Deb said.