Siliguri Municipal Corporation crackdown on plastic carry bags: Campaign, raids, and eco push begin

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), the largest civic body in north Bengal, has decided to tighten the screws on the use of plastic carry bags and thermocol (polystyrene).

The decision was taken at the civic body’s environment committee meeting on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Deb, the mayor, who was present at the meeting said: “We will launch an extensive campaign and drive against the use of plastic carry bags and thermocol. The drive will be conducted to prevent storage, selling, and use of these items”.

The use of plastic carry bags is banned in the Siliguri civic area and Darjeeling district as a whole. However, such bags continue to be used across the city.

Thermocol is also a major cause of pollution, particularly in the water bodies of the city.

Along with an awareness campaign, SMC will conduct raids with Siliguri Metropolitan Police at all entry and exit points of the city to prevent the entry and use of plastic carry bags and thermocol products in Siliguri.

In the current fiscal, the civic board has sanctioned ₹3 lakh for the campaign.

The SMC also plans to spend a sum of ₹10 lakh for planting around 10,000 saplings to increase the green cover in Siliguri, a source said.

“We have already relocated 180 trees under the replantation programme, we could save 130 of those trees,” said a source.

The mayor added that they will hold talks with Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India), one of the largest realtors’ association, to maintain an eco-friendly environment at construction sites.

“At the construction sites, there should be rainwater harvesting, and trees would be planted in such locations. We will discuss those issues with Credai,” said Deb.