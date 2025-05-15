Siliguri Metropolitan Police ban drones at weddings, social events without prior permission

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) have issued a directive banning drones at weddings and other social events without prior permission in and around the city to prevent the misuse of the devices for surveillance or sabotage.

Senior police officers said the decision had been made, keeping in mind the strategic importance of the Siliguri corridor, also referred to as the Chicken’s Neck — a slim portion of India sandwiched between Bangladesh and Nepal — that connects the entire Northeast with the rest of the country.

“There is a clear order in place. Because of the present security situation and Siliguri's proximity to international borders, drones cannot be flown at any event or location without prior clearance. The violators will face legal action,” said Bishwachand Thakur, the deputy commissioner (traffic) of the SMC.

In and around Siliguri, helicams (remote-controlled mini copters) are often used for photography and videography at weddings and corporate events.

Last week, there was a clear instruction from the state government to enhance vigilance and tighten security across Bengal, especially in areas which are close to the international boundary.

In north Bengal, six of eight districts share borders with Bangladesh. Some of the districts also share borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

According to police sources, widespread use of drones in different events has led them to issue the directive.

“In Siliguri, which lies within the proximity of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the critical India-China border zone, the threat of aerial surveillance by foreign actors cannot be ruled out,” said a police source.

“There are vital installations, and images or footage captured by unregulated drones could unintentionally reveal details of such installations or infrastructure critical to national security. Also, the risk of sabotage cannot be ruled out, and thus, anyone intending to fly a drone has to take permission from the police,” the source added.

Along with the Siliguri police commissionerate area, the Darjeeling district police also confirmed the restriction and said it applied across events, public spaces, hotels, resorts and even private premises. Some of the blocks in the Siliguri subdivision, like Phansidewa, Kharibari, and Naxalbari, come under the jurisdiction of the district police.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in Malda, where police have barred the use of drones entirely, and also in North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

“Drones cannot be used in sensitive areas which boast important installations or are close to international borders. For other locations, permission is required from competent authorities,” said a source.

In Alipurduar, the police have beefed up security in Hasimara, especially in the surroundings of the Indian Air Force station.

Last week, a youth was intercepted by IAF personnel when he climbed a tree that is outside the boundary to peek into the station area. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Since then, security has been increased in the area. The police are vigilant around the clock and monitoring all roads that are in the vicinity of the defence installation. “Policemen in plainclothes are also keeping a watch to intercept any suspected activity,” said a source.