Siliguri locality calls bandh over goon torment, mayor Gautam Deb assures all help

Residents of Thakurnagar, a locality off the Eastern Bypass in Siliguri, observed a bandh on Wednesday against the highhandedness of criminals in the area a day after the goons beat up members of a family, including women, when they protested against their activities.

“These goons often resort to public nuisance and highhandedness, and often harass and assault us. We are fed up with their activities and want the police to take stern steps,” said a protester.

After Tuesday's incident, residents declared a bandh in the area. On Wednesday morning, they stopped vehicles passing through the Thakurnagar stretch of the bypass.

Around 11am, they raised a blockade at VIP More, a prominent crossing on the road, and started sloganeering.

Soon, a team from the New Jalpaiguri police station reached the spot, but the protesters refused to listen to them and continued with the blockade.

“These goons extort money from traders and get into drunken brawls. If anyone protests, they attack the person. This can't go on,” said a woman protester.

As the demonstration continued, Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb reached the spot. He met members of the family whom the criminals had attacked on Tuesday and assured them of all help.

Later, he spoke to the protesters and even called up senior police officers from the spot, asking them to take steps against the attackers.

“Some criminals are creating a nuisance in the locality. But I have spoken with police officers and requested them to take necessary steps against them. No hooliganism or criminal activity will be allowed to ruin the peaceful atmosphere of Thakurnagar,” said the mayor.

Based on his assurance, locals withdrew the blockade around 12.30pm. Gradually, traffic resumed in the area.

Thakurnagar comes under the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly seat from where Deb had won in the Assembly elections in 2011 and 2016. In 2021, Deb lost to the BJP's Sikha Chatterjee.

“I have decided to visit the locality more frequently. The state north Bengal development department has carried out extensive development in the area. Now, Siliguri Municipal Corporation is also working for infrastructural development,” said the mayor.

Later in the day, police sources said that six people had been arrested in connection with Tuesday's attack. The criminals were hiding at a private resort in the Dooars from where they were nabbed, sources said.