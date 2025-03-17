Siliguri deputy mayor attacked, two held for creating intolerant atmosphere publicly

Siliguri police arrested two persons on Sunday for allegedly thumping on the vehicle of the deputy mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Ranjan Sarkar, and chasing him when he protested, on Saturday afternoon.

The motive behind this deed is still not clear, police sources said.

Sarkar said that when he was going to attend the funeral of one of his close acquaintances around 4pm on Saturday afternoon, his vehicle was stopped on Hill Cart Road by the two youths.

The Trinamool Congress leader said that the youths initially thumped on his vehicle.

When the mayor came out of his car and confronted them, they "chased" him.

“When I came out from my vehicle and asked them why they were creating a nuisance in public, they chased me. However, when local residents recognised me, the youths retreated,” said Sarkar.

Hill Cart Road is one of the most important and crowded thoroughfares of Siliguri. The incident occurred in broad daylight.

The deputy mayor filed a complaint with police late on Saturday evening.

"I have been in politics and in public life for the past 40 years but I never experienced something like this before. The police have to find out what was the motive behind the youths creating such a nuisance,” Sarkar said.

Police sources said that they had arrested the two culprits in connection with the case. Investigations are on.