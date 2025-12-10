Sikkim's old silk route awaits vroom of wheels, mountain car rally from December 12

Where mule caravans once trudged across the ancient silk route of Sikkim, supercars will zoom.

The state government and Indian army are jointly hosting a high-altitude rally where high-end brands like Lamborghini, Porsche and BMW will slice through mountains.

Sikkim-The Silk Route Drive, is scheduled to start from December 12 to 15

and feature 17 premium cars of enthusiasts from Mumbai.

“The supercar convoy will travel along the historic ‘Old Silk Route’, passing through Nathu La, Cho La, and Gnathang Valley, close to the India-China border,” said a source.

The route was used to trade between Tibet and Sikkim.

The event is being promoted by Sikkim state government as they believe that the rally has the potential to highlight Sikkim’s specialised motoring route, increase visibility at the national level and present the Sikkim’s silk route to a wider audience.

The rally will start from Sukna near Siliguri.

According to the itinerary, the supercars will head to Tsomgo and Cho La, about 65km from Gangtok, on December 13.

On December 14, the convoy travels to Nathu La, some 50km from Gangtok at a height of above 14,000 ft, before proceeding to the Gnathang Valley near the China border, and then head back to Gangtok.

The fleet will return to Siliguri the next day.

The Indian Army is extending support to the rally as the route aligns with the Ranbhoomi Darshan (battlefield tourism) initiative of the Centre.

Cho La has been recently opened as a “Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan” site along with Doklam that witnessed a standoff between Indian and Chinese Army in 2017. The other battlefield site recognised in Sikkim is Nathu La.

Cho La, located at 17,782 feet, is recognised both for its strategic role during the 1967 India-China skirmishes and its picturesque alpine terrain.

The movement of heavy vehicles along NH10 has been restricted during the rally period.