Goa nightclub fire: 23-year-old worker's body reaches home in hills for last rites

The body of 23-year-old Subash Chhetri of Darjeeling district, who died in the fire that broke out in the Goan nightclub after midnight on Sunday, reached Banurchhat, his native village, on Tuesday.

Subash worked in the kitchen of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, north Goa. Among the 20 employees of the nightclub and five others who died in the blaze, Subhas was the only person from Bengal.

In the afternoon, his last rites were performed in the presence of his family and elected representatives of the area.

“The youth, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, had migrated to Goa for a better income. I have spoken to our senior party leader and Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, who will speak with the Darjeeling district magistrate to ensure that the bereaved family gets government aid,” said Roma Reshmi Ekka, the sahakari sabhadhipati of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, who attended the last rites.

Around 9.45am, the youth’s mortal remains reached Bagdogra Airport. Ekka and others moved with the ambulance that carried the body to Banurchhat, some 15km from

the airport.