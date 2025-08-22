MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sikkim time capsule buried till 2075; slice of life in 2025 for future generations

The chief minister, along with other dignitaries, attended the event hosted at the Rustomji Deer Park, located within the state secretariat in Tashiling, Gangtok

Avijit Sinha Published 22.08.25, 10:35 AM
Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang (Golay) seals the time capsule at the ceremony on the Rustomji Deer Park premises located within the Tashiling secretariat in Gangtok on Thursday. Picture courtesy: Sikkim government

Residents of Himalayan state Sikkim witnessed a historic occasion on Thursday as chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) sealed and buried the “Time Capsule 2025—2075” in Gangtok.

The chief minister, along with other dignitaries, attended the event hosted at the Rustomji Deer Park, located within the state secretariat in Tashiling, Gangtok.

The time capsule is a rose-gold coloured cylinder symbolically designed as a “message for the future”. Crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel, it weighs 32kg.

“It is a landmark moment for Sikkim as we have made the capsule and have buried it at a time when we are celebrating the 50th year of statehood. The capsule would be opened in 2075, that is, after another 50 years,” said the chief minister.

Golay appreciated the participation of schools, colleges, state government departments and people in general for their contributions to the capsule.

He said that 534 individuals had submitted their letters via email for the capsule.

“In 2075, when the capsule is opened, it will offer future generations a vivid glimpse into the values, lives and achievements of the people of 2025,” he said.

The capsule, sources said, will remain sealed till May 16, 2075, and will be opened on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood.

“Appropriate care has been taken to ensure proper preservation of all the artifacts and special paper and ink have been used for the letters. It is filled with physical and digital memories, trinkets, relics and a repository of voices and visions,” said an administrative official.

“The idea is to let the future generation know about Sikkim’s heritage and culture,” the official added.

On May 16 this year, during the statehood day celebrations, governor Om Prakash Mathur and chief minister Tamang had launched the time capsule project.

In due course, the state government received artifacts, letters and other items in physical and digital forms, which were curated and kept in the capsule.

“A replica of the time capsule has also been put at MG Marg so that people can understand the symbolism between the past and future,” said a source.

Ambulances

Chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) flagged off a fleet of nine new ambulances at the secretariat on Thursday.

These ambulances have been allocated to district hospitals under the National Health Mission. They are part of the integrated 102/108 ambulance services where 102 refers to patient transport and 108 to emergency.

