Fake CMO officer arrested in Kolkata’s New Town for extortion

A 49-year-old man who allegedly posed as a senior official attached to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and extorted money from multiple people was arrested by the Cyber Police Station late on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Saurav Chatterjee was apprehended from his flat at DLF New Town Heights, Tower C, 24th Floor, Flat No. 244, under the Techno City police station limits, around 9.20 pm, police said on Thursday.

According to investigators, Chatterjee had been impersonating a powerful government functionary for months, contacting individuals and promising to “resolve” government matters or secure official favours in exchange for money.

Once he gained their trust, he allegedly demanded large sums and issued threats if they hesitated or refused to pay.

The First Information Report (FIR) mentioned that Chatterjee fraudulently used the state government’s logo and emblem on his online profile to lend authenticity to his claims. Police said he cheated several people by creating the impression that he had access to influential bureaucrats and could expedite files within the government.

The case has been registered under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and has been handed over to the Anti-Rowdy Section for further investigation.

During a raid at his residence, police seized Rs 7.25 lakh in cash, 12 mobile phones, nine cheque books belonging to various banks including ICICI and IndusInd, and multiple gold and silver ornaments — including 14 gold coins, 40 silver coins, and several pieces of gold jewellery.

Officers also recovered 14 high-end watches and four wireless sets, suggesting the scale and sophistication of his operation.

Investigators are now examining the seized electronic devices to trace communication with victims and identify potential accomplices. Police sources said the recovered digital evidence could reveal how long the racket had been running and whether more people were involved.