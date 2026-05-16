Sikkim government aims to decrease fuel usage after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal

The Sikkim government has announced a sweeping austerity drive that includes implementation of the odd-even traffic rule, work-from-home arrangements for government employees, steep cuts in fuel consumption, restrictions on official travel and curbs on the use of government vehicles.

R Telang, chief secretary, said that the measures come following the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conserve fuel and would come into effect from May 18.

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In a symbolic gesture, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Friday walked 2.5km from Mintokgan, his official residence, to Manan Kendra auditorium to attend an official function.

Odd-even rule

The government extended the odd-even vehicle rule, currently operational only in Gangtok town, to all six districts of the state. Vehicles whose registration number ends with an odd number can ply roads only on odd dates and vehicles ending in an even number on even dates.

However, taxis and two-wheelers remain exempt from the rule.

The transport department has also been directed to reallocate city buses to ensure smooth public commuting services. The use of electric vehicles has been

strongly encouraged.

Work from home

The state has directed all departments to implement work-from-home arrangements for 50 per cent of employees on a roster basis wherever feasible.

Government offices will now have a five-day work week from Monday to Friday. Consequently, no government vehicles, except emergency vehicles, will be allowed to ply on Saturdays and Sundays.

The notification also says that all scheduled departmental meetings should, as far as possible, be conducted virtually. In unavoidable cases, participation would be restricted to a maximum of two officials per department.

Restrictions

There are several restrictions on ministers, MLAs and government officials.

The chief minister directed that the number of vehicles in his official convoy be reduced by 50 per cent, limiting the cavalcade to five vehicles, including the security vehicle.

The Speaker and deputy Speaker decided not to use pilot escort vehicles for official events, except within Gangtok.

The circular also suspended all protocol courtesies involving reception and see-off arrangements by district collectorates and superintendents of police during the chief minister’s official travel.

All official foreign travel by the chief minister, Speaker, deputy Speaker, ministers, MLAs and government officials has been suspended until further orders except in medical emergencies.

All officers on special duty and chairpersons have been advised to remain stationed in their respective constituencies and avoid unnecessary travel.

Curbs on govt vehicles

The government has ordered a 30 per cent reduction in fuel allotment for vehicles used by the chief minister, Speaker, deputy Speaker, ministers, MLAs and other government officials.

Departments have been instructed to curtail the use of government vehicles in offices by 50 per cent and come up with alternatives.

Pool vehicle services will now be introduced in all departments.

Movement of government vehicles outside the state has been prohibited unless necessary and only with prior approval of the chief secretary. However, this restriction will not apply to vehicles used by ministers, MLAs, the Speaker and deputy Speaker.

Inter-district travel has also been prohibited.

The state also banned the purchase of new government vehicles for one year, except for police and emergency service vehicles.

District guidelines

At the district level, all meetings will now be conducted virtually.

District officials have been directed not to leave their respective districts. In exceptional medical emergencies, prior approval of the district collector would be mandatory.

Government officials have also been encouraged to walk to nearby meetings and events and use public transport.

All protocol courtesies will remain restricted, though emergency services are exempt from the restrictions.