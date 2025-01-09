Sikkim cab drivers ‘harassed’ at New Jalpaiguri, finger at local criminals for extortion

Representatives of the taxi drivers' association from Sikkim submitted a memorandum to the New Jalpaiguri police station on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged harassment and assault of their members in the area.

A group of local criminals is extorting money from drivers, the association alleged. The team also met their NJP counterparts today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swaroj Timsina, the president of the All Sikkim Voice of Chalak, an apex organisation of drivers' associations in Sikkim, said a driver from the mountain state was harassed at NJP while picking up a passenger from a hotel on Sunday.

Timsina, who was accompanied by around 400 cab drivers, said their member was harassed and his car key was snatched despite paying the criminals.

“We want the police to arrest those extorting money from drivers and harassing them. We have also held a meeting with representatives of the taxi operators' organisation in NJP and asked them to take necessary steps if any of their members or acquaintances were involved in such illegal practices,” he said.

His association has over 9,000 members in Sikkim.

On Sunday, after the incident, those associated with the tourism sector expressed their concern. The representatives of Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network had reported the incident at NJP police station and also informed the commissioner of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Sujay Sarkar, an Inttuc leader based in NJP, has also demanded strict action against those making money by intimidating and threatening the cab drivers.

“We condemn the incident and hope the police will take concerned steps,” said Sarkar.

“I will convene a meeting with the drivers association in NJP. If anyone from our organization is found involved in such unauthorized activities, strong steps will be taken,” added the Inttuc leader.