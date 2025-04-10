Severe weather alert issued for Bengal: Thunderstorms & heavy rainfall expected until April 14

The presence of two upper air cyclonic circulations has urged the Regional Meteorological Centre to issue a significant weather alert for several districts of West Bengal from April 10 to April 14.

The cyclonic circulations are over northeast Bihar between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level and another over north Bangladesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level.



These systems, combined with a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, are expected to trigger thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds across both North and South Bengal.

Warnings for North Bengal

On April 10, thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts.

The rest of the districts in North Bengal may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds at 40-50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Additionally, heavy rainfall ranging from 07 to 11cm is likely at one or two places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur districts.

On April 11, similar conditions are expected in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts, with wind speeds again reaching 50-60 kmph.

The rest of the districts may experience milder gusts of 40-50 kmph, along with lightning and rainfall.

Heavy rainfall of 07 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places in Jalpaiguri district.

On April 12, all districts of North Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), lightning, and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is also anticipated at one or two places in Darjeeling and Coochbehar districts.

Warnings for South Bengal

For April 10 and 11, thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia and Bankura districts.

The remaining districts of South Bengal may witness slightly lighter gusts of 30-40 kmph along with similar thunderstorm activity.

On April 12, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts are likely to experience gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

The rest of the districts may experience slightly milder winds (30-40 kmph), accompanied by lightning and rainfall.

On April 13, thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are expected in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, Hooghly, and Nadia districts.

The rest of the districts may witness gusty winds of 40-50 kmph with thunderstorm activity.

On April 14, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Purulia districts are likely to face thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), lightning, and light to moderate rainfall.

The remaining districts may witness winds of 30-40 kmph, with similar weather conditions.

Possible impact

Authorities have warned of potential damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticultural produce.

There is also a significant risk of lightning strikes, especially in open fields, as well as possible damage to unsecured or loose structures.

Urban areas may experience traffic disruptions due to the weather.

Actions to stay safe

Citizens are advised to seek shelter in safe places during thunderstorm activity and to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles.

Traffic movement is advised to be regulated carefully during thunderstorm events to prevent accidents or blockages.