Bengali migrants in Delhi slum face 3-day outage; residents allege official neglect, no response





The residents of Jai Hind Camp in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, home to Bengali-speaking migrants from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, have been without electricity and water for over three days. Tucked behind upscale residential blocks, the slum — primarily inhabited by domestic and sanitation workers — now lies in darkness, surrounded by stagnant rainwater and rising humidity, amid allegations of administrative negligence and targeted discrimination.

“We’ve had no power or water for days now. Electricity was disconnected without any notice,” said Shyam Singh, a long-time resident. He claimed the two main meters in the camp, registered under a temple and mosque, were cut off even though dues had been cleared. “Officials came with CRPF jawans, cut our cables, and left without explanation. We’ve shown our bills, approached the electricity office, but no one has responded,” he told PTI.

Fatima, a 35-year-old resident, added, “Our children are suffering the most. Schools reopened after summer vacations on July 2, and now, they can’t study or attend properly. We’ve been paying Rs 9-10 per unit for electricity, but for what?”

Other camp residents echoed the sentiment. “They didn’t let us talk. They said bills are pending, which we are not able to understand,” said Mateer Rehman, pointing out no notice had been served to households. Mohsin and Bablu Singh also alleged deliberate targeting despite having payment receipts in order.

Incident draws sharp political responses

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the situation, linking it to a broader pattern of hostility toward Bengali-speaking communities across BJP-ruled states.

“This is not just about one camp. We’ve seen similar incidents in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. There’s a worrying trend of targeting Bengali-speaking citizens,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

Referring directly to the Jai Hind Camp, Banerjee alleged: “I have heard on the instructions of the BJP government, water supply to the colony has been stopped. Few days back the electric meters installed at the homes were removed. The residents complained they had pooled money to get private water tanker but the Delhi Police and its Rapid Action Force have stopped it. At this moment a forced eviction is on. If right to housing, electricity and water are trampled, how can we call ourselves a democratic republic?”

She continued, “There are over 1.5 crore migrant workers in Bengal who are earning their livelihood with dignity. We cannot say the same for the BJP-ruled states, where Bengali-speaking people are being branded as infiltrators. Speaking Bengali does not make one a Bangladeshi. These individuals are as much citizens of India as anyone else, regardless of what language they speak.”

Local residents agree. “We’ve lived in Delhi for decades and vote here. Are we being treated this way just because we speak Bangla? Are we not Indian citizens?” asked Nabi Hussain, a slum dweller.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), too, lashed out, saying on its official X account: “This witch-hunt is being spearheaded by BJP’s lumpen land mafia, backed by @official_dda, enabled by @gupta_rekha, and protected by @DelhiPolice. And that, right there, is why golgappa will never become phuchka. And BJP will NEVER win Bengal.”

RJD MP Manoj Jha added weight to the Opposition's charges. Citing earlier documentation checks on Bengali Muslim residents, he said: “If true, doesn't it cross all norms of governance and rule of law in any society that cares to call itself a democracy? This is just the very opposite of a civilised society.”

The crisis at Jai Hind Camp has revived memories of the June 1 demolition at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura. That eviction, carried out by local authorities under court orders to prevent monsoon flooding, displaced hundreds. The Delhi High Court has in recent months upheld similar clearance drives across the city, stating that public land encroachments cannot continue indefinitely—even if resettlement claims are unresolved.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, defending recent actions, said homes had been allotted to those affected in Jangpura and reiterated that the government was complying with court orders.

The BJP, however, rejected the TMC’s allegations. Its IT Cell chief Amit Malviya countered: “What is truly shameful is that Mamata Banerjee equates genuine residents of West Bengal with illegal infiltrators — Bangladeshis who have flooded into India using fraudulent Aadhaar and ration cards, mostly issued in 24 North Parganas. These illegal migrants vote for the Trinamool Congress, helping the party stay in power — just so the cycle of infiltration and appeasement never ends. Stop insulting Bengal. Stop protecting illegality.”

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has vowed to take up the matter in all possible forums. A state body recently moved the Calcutta High Court over alleged discrimination, and the state’s chief secretary wrote to his Odisha counterpart over a similar issue involving Bengali migrants.

Last month, a Cooch Behar resident had approached the district magistrate seeking proof of Indian citizenship to counter claims by Assam’s Foreigners’ Tribunal branding him Bangladeshi.