Thunderstorm alert for Kolkata, light to moderate rains likely till April 14: Met

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rains to hit a few parts of the city from Wednesday onwards, with a favourable wing and moisture incursions over the Bay of Bengal.

The twin natural phenomenon has made the conditions favourable for thunderstorms in Kolkata and few other parts of the state.

“The moisture incursion and favourable wind conditions mean there will be thunderstorms and light to moderate showers over West Bengal.” Sourish Bandhopadhyay, scientist at Alipore’s Met office told The Telegraph Online.

“Parts of north and south Bengal are likely to witness rainfall with part of Kolkata expected to face light to moderate showers till April 13,” Bandyopadhyay added.

The met office predicts gusty winds of around 30-40kmph over Kolkata for April 10 and 11 while light sporadic showers are expected till April 14.

Bandyopadhyay said a cyclonic formation has been observed over the Bay of Bengal. “There is a well marked low pressure area that will continue to move northward for the next 12 hours. But it will change direction over the following 24 hours.”