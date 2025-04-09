MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 April 2025

Thunderstorm alert for Kolkata, light to moderate rains likely till April 14: Met

Parts of north and south Bengal, part of Kolkata expected to face showers, says Alipore weather office

Debrup Chaudhuri Published 09.04.25, 04:56 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rains to hit a few parts of the city from Wednesday onwards, with a favourable wing and moisture incursions over the Bay of Bengal.

The twin natural phenomenon has made the conditions favourable for thunderstorms in Kolkata and few other parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The moisture incursion and favourable wind conditions mean there will be thunderstorms and light to moderate showers over West Bengal.” Sourish Bandhopadhyay, scientist at Alipore’s Met office told The Telegraph Online.

“Parts of north and south Bengal are likely to witness rainfall with part of Kolkata expected to face light to moderate showers till April 13,” Bandyopadhyay added.

The met office predicts gusty winds of around 30-40kmph over Kolkata for April 10 and 11 while light sporadic showers are expected till April 14.

Bandyopadhyay said a cyclonic formation has been observed over the Bay of Bengal. “There is a well marked low pressure area that will continue to move northward for the next 12 hours. But it will change direction over the following 24 hours.”

RELATED TOPICS

Weather
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet committee clears procurement of 26 Rafale naval variant fighter jets: Report

The deal, valued at over Rs 64,000 crore, is expected to be signed in the coming weeks
Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

BJP trying to divide North from South, the idea is one can be a good Muslim and Indian all at once

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT