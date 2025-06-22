Four killed, 18 injured after MUV rams into dumper in Murshidabad’s Gokarna

At least four people, including three women, were killed and 18 injured when a people carrier multi-utility vehicle hit a dumper from behind at Gokarna in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a police officer said.

The driver of the hired vehicle also died in the accident that happened on the state highway that occurred at 10.30 am under the jurisdiction of Kandi police station, he said.

Among the four dead, three were women, the police officer said.

Among the 18 injured, 14 people were taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, a senior health department official said.

The injuries of a few among those under treatment were serious, the police officer said.

