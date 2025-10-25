Seven protesters get bail in SP ‘assault’ case

A court in Cooch Behar on Friday granted bail to all seven people who were arrested last Tuesday for protesting the alleged assault of some residents by the former district police chief.

Last Monday, a woman lawyer from Railghumti alleged that Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the former superintendent of police, and other police personnel attacked her group while they were bursting crackers near the SP's official residence.

The woman and some of her neighbours staged a road blockade on Tuesday afternoon, demanding Bhattacharya’s removal. Police personnel rushed to disperse the protesters, and an altercation ensued. The police arrested 10 people. Among them were three women, including the lawyer.

On Wednesday, they were produced at the court, and the women were granted bail. Of the other seven, two were sent to police custody and the remaining five were sent to judicial custody for two days.

On Friday, they were produced in court again. “The court granted bail to all of them against a bond of ₹2,000. The court will hear the case again on January 31, 2026,” said Shibendranath Roy, the defence lawyer.

Another individual, who was arrested on Thursday, was denied bail and sent to judicial custody. He will be produced in the court on October 28, sources said.

The state home and hill affairs department issued an order on Thursday, announcing that Bhattacharya has been transferred to the post of the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police. Sandeep Karra, the deputy commissioner (west) of the Asansol Durgapur police commissionerate, will be the new SP of Cooch Behar.

Although administrative officials termed it a routine transfer, Opposition parties insist otherwise.

“The state government realised the discontent among people for such actions of the head of the police force in the district,” said a BJP leader.