Jaldapara grasslands marred by flood silt, lack of feeding ground can cause animal-human conflict

A major portion of the grasslands along both banks of the Torsha river in Alipurduar’s Jaldapara National Park — the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal — has been severely affected by siltation following the flood of October 5, creating serious challenges for forest officials and wildlife alike.

The silt deposition, measuring one to two feet, has rendered the rich grasslands unusable, forcing elephants to move to other parts of the sanctuary or into nearby human settlements.

The national park spans 216sqkm, of which approximately 15–20 per cent is grassland. These lush pastures, once a primary feeding ground for elephants, rhinoceroses, gaurs, deer, and other herbivores, have now been buried under flood silt. The lack of subsequent rainfall has further delayed the natural re-growth of grasses. Foresters estimate it will take at least three to four months for the vegetation along the riverbanks to recover.

“The siltation of our grasslands is a significant setback for wildlife management. However, our teams are fully prepared to manage the situation and ensure the safety of both animals and local communities. Special response teams have been deployed across all range offices to monitor animal movements and respond promptly,” said Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of the Jaldapara wildlife division.

The sanctuary is home to nearly 200 elephants and 330 one-horned rhinoceroses, in addition to several herbivore species. Animals tend to venture outside the forest boundaries in search of food during dry seasons. The ready-for-harvest crops in nearby fields attract herbivores, increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted when three people, including a child, were killed by wild elephants within six hours on Wednesday night, underscoring the escalating human-elephant conflict.

To mitigate such incidents, foresters have launched an extensive awareness campaign targeting local communities.

“In addition to the joint forest management committee (JFMC) meetings, public announcements are being made in markets, tea gardens, and village clusters near the national park. We are advising residents on precautionary measures, safe conduct when they sight wildlife in their vicinity, and the importance of timely reporting to forest authorities,”Kaswan added.

The vigilance and community cooperation will continue until the riverbank grasslands naturally regenerate and the herbivores return to their traditional grazing ground, he added.