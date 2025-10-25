Road accident due to collision between bike and truck claim two lives and one injured

Two people died and another was critically injured in a road accident late on Thursday near Daulatpur-Hatidoba area, within the Banshihari police station limits, of South Dinajpur district.

A source said Milan Tudu, 22, Khara Murmu, 55, and Jiten Tudu, 18 — residents of Purba Sundarpur village within the Gazole police station limits in Malda — were returning from a fair in a motorcycle when they collided head-on with a truck. The truck driver fled.

Some locals rushed to rescue them, and later a police team also arrived.

Milan and Khara died. Jiten is under treatment at the subdivisional superspecialty hospital in Gangarampur.

Police sources said the trio were not wearing helmets. A search for the truck driver is underway.

Bus accident

At least 20 people were injured when a private bus travelling from Assam to Bihar collided with a truck at Gandar More on the NH27 in Jalpaiguri late on Thursday.

Sources said most of the passengers or their family members are brick kiln workers.

Personnel from the Rajganj police station rushed the injured to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

The truck managed to escape. Police are searching for the vehicle.