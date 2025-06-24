Seven-member gang looted jewellery worth Rs 11 crore from Siliguri's Hill Cart Road: Police

The armed gang that carried out the loot at a leading jewellery store on Hill Cart Road in Siliguri on Sunday afternoon had seven members, including a woman.

They took away gold and diamond ornaments and other valuables worth around ₹11 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loot has also raised questions on whether criminals from other states are targeting north Bengal jewellery stores and ATM kiosks. Two members of the gang who were arrested shortly after the crime on Sunday are from other states.

Last week, Jalpaiguri district police arrested four persons who had looted two ATM counters of one kiosk of a nationalised bank in Boulbari. All were from northern states.

Around 2.30pm on Sunday, the gang members entered the jewellery showroom. They assaulted the private security personnel and the staff, held them at gunpoint, made them kneel and fastened their hands. Then, they cleaned out the store of ornaments and other valuables and fled the spot, while locking the main entrance.

Soon after, police nabbed two persons, who were suspected to be members of the gang. They are Shafiq Khan alias Tullah of Rajasthan and Samsher Sheikh of Bihar.

Sources said the police have gathered certain information. Teams have been sent to different states to nab other members of the gang. Cops are scanning CCTV camera footage of different locations to trace the probable escape route of the criminals.

“A gang of seven persons raided the jewelry showroom and took away valuables worth ₹11 crores. The police have arrested two persons so far,” Manik Saha, the additional public prosecutor, said.

On Monday, the duo was produced in a local court here. The court heard the case and ordered seven days in police custody for both.

Those investigating the case suspect that the gang members had conducted a recce of the showroom and neighbouring areas and their possible escape routes. They are also trying to find out whether the gang members had taken shelter anywhere in and around Siliguri.

The armed robbery in broad daylight has prompted many to express shock.

“The law and order in Siliguri and its surroundings are in a shambles because of police inaction. We want the commissioner of police to be removed or else, our party will launch a movement,” said Nurul Islam, a senior CPM leader.

Members of the business fraternity are equally perturbed. Sanat Bhowmik, the president of Hill Cart Byabsayee Samiti, said they had 370-odd members, and all of them installed CCTV cameras for digital surveillance in their shops and establishments, going by the advice of police officers.

“All we want is for the police to act fast, arrest the gang members and recover looted items. The police should intensify patrolling, particularly during business hours, to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

Mayor Gautam Deb, who visited the showroom after the incident on Sunday, said the police acted promptly and made two arrests.

“We have full confidence in the police. They are competent and will crack the case,” the mayor said.