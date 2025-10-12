Seven injured in stampede at Barddhaman station, probe ordered into overcrowding

At least seven passengers were injured in a stampede at Barddhaman railway station on Sunday evening after a rush to catch multiple trains led to overcrowding on a staircase, officials said.

All the injured were taken to Barddhaman Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Panic spread across the busy junction following the incident, disrupting train services for some time.

According to reports, three trains were stationed simultaneously on platforms 4, 6, and 7. As passengers hurried down the narrow staircase to reach their respective trains, congestion led to a stampede-like situation, injuring several people.

Railway rescue teams reached the spot and carried out relief operations, according to multiple media reports.

The mishap reportedly occurred on the staircase connecting platforms 4 and 5. Passengers alleged that all escalators except the one on platform 1 have been non-functional for months, forcing them to use the stairs despite repeated complaints.

Barddhaman is one of the busiest railway junctions in the state, with thousands of daily commuters.

A few years ago, a water tank collapse at the same station had claimed lives, prompting the authorities to introduce safety measures and expand platforms.

Sunday’s incident has once again raised questions about crowd management and maintenance at the busy junction.

Railway authorities said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and additional precautions will be taken to prevent such accidents in future.