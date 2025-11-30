CPM kicks off Bengal march with unity call in Tufanganj

The CPM launched a statewide march from Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district on Saturday with a public meeting addressed by the party’s state secretary, Md Salim, and other leaders.

The inaugural meeting of the Bangla Bachao Yatra (Save Bengal March) was held on the Dolmela Ground in Tufanganj, which was once considered an impregnable Left bastion.

The march will conclude at Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas on December 17.

The turnout at the rally impressed the Cooch Behar district CPM leaders, who believe that the strong presence of red flags has rekindled confidence among party workers.

In his speech, Salim emphasised communal harmony.

“To save people, you must save the unity among people. Dividing society into Hindu–Muslim, Bengali–Koch–Rajbanshi–Nepali only benefits those who are looting the state. As elections get closer, temples and mosques will be used to create noise. To save education, culture, our villages and neighbourhoods, the red flag must be strengthened. The Bangla Bachao Yatra is a pledge to build a new Bengal,” Salim said.

CPM central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee also addressed the gathering. She referred to social reformers and statesmen like Panchanan Barma and Abbasuddin Ahmed, who are revered by people, especially in districts like Cooch Behar.

“Standing on this soil, we pledge to end corruption, communal riots, and the reign of goons. From today, we are soldiers committed to saving Bengal,” she said.

The other speakers strongly criticised both the BJP-led central government and the Trinamool Congress dispensation in Bengal, accusing them of corruption, unemployment and divisive politics.

They elaborated on the ideological differences between Right-wing and Left-wing politics.