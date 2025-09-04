MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Second leopard trapped in Kalabari tea estate in 24 hours, fifth in six weeks

After a boy’s death in July, foresters laid cages and CCTVs; big cats continue to stray into garden

Our Correspondent Published 04.09.25, 07:39 AM
Representational Image File

A leopard was trapped in a cage at the Kalabari tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, this is the second leopard trapped in the garden. It is also the fifth leopard caught here in the past one-and-a-half months.

On July 18, a leopard killed Ayush Nagarchi, 10, in the garden.

After this, foresters laid three cages and installed CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of leopards in the garden.

On Tuesday morning, the workers found a leopard trapped in one of the cages. On Wednesday again, another animal was found inside another cage.

As the news spread, a team from the state forest department rescued the animal.

“The leopard has been taken to the nature interpretation centre in Lataguri. After observation, it will be released into the wild,” said Ashesh Pal, the range officer of the Diana forest range. “We know the situation in Kalabari tea estate. Officials and the staff of four forest ranges are monitoring it."

